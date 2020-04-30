UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Allows Amendment In GB Order 2018

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

Supreme Court allows amendment in GB order 2018

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed amendment in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Order 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed amendment in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Order 2018.

The larger SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed heard the case regarding holding of general election and establishment of caretaker set-up in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Supreme Court, in its short order, amended the Order 2018 to allow the government to set up a caretaker government and hold new elections.

he Advocate General for GB said that the GB government had no objection to the Federal Government's request.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that if the Election Act 2017 was applied for elections in GB, the issue would be resolved.

To a court query, the Attorney General responded that the election commission was already present in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the GB Order 2018 was still in force as per the court order.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the procedure for holding elections would be clarified in the detailed decision.

Justice Bandial said the government should issue an election order from the President on the solution to be proposed in the detailed decision.

