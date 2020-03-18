The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday allowed Air Marshal Arshad Malik to carry out his duties as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday allowed Air Marshal Arshad Malik to carry out his duties as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed heard the petition regarding the appointment of the CEO of PIA.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP remarked that the coronavirus had entered the country through airports from abroad and it all happened due to the negligence of authorities concerned. Everyone was talking about the coronavirus but no measures were taken to contain the virus.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan pleaded before the court that Air Marshal Arshad Malik was a capable man. The national carrier had 12 CEOs during the last nine years.

He said handing over control of the institutions to unions would destroy them. The union members had locked a former CEO in a room, who was later rescued by his friend, he added.

Addressing the PIA's counsel, the CJP said the airline was playing with the lives of people. Its aircraft were standing at the Karachi Airport in poor and dilapidated condition. There was no professionalism in the PIA. The national airline, ASF (Airport Security Force) and Customs had failed to provide facilities to the people.

Who would be responsible if anything untoward happened, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the court wanted that the PIA should have a head for three consecutive years so he could make it better. The employees appointed by one government were removed by its predecessor and the next one restored them with benefits, he added.

The CJP said the judiciary was also an organization and its job was to solve the people's problems.

Many companies other than the PIA were doing well and if they were handed over to the unions then they would be closed, he added, asking who would be responsible for all the fuss.

Citing the example of Pakistan Steel Mills, which was in a deteriorating condition, he said the national flag carrier was a proud for the entire nation.

The wife of an American president had travelled on the PIA and declared it the best one.

The CJP said Air Marshal Noor Khan and Air Marshal Asghar Khan like the people were running the affairs of PIA at that time.

The AGP said the government appointed the incumbent CEO of the PIA following the rules and regulations. The PIA was was on the "ventilator", he said, pleading the court to allow Arshad Malik to continue.

The CJP observed that the former prime minister had travelled to London on a PIA's plane, which remained parked there for days. Who had given the permission in that regard and who had borne the expenses, he asked.

The PIA planes were used by the government high-ups along with their families for recreational trips to Giglit without paying any dues, he remarked. Sometimes the direction of the plane was changed midway if the mood of the official was changed, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the court knew that many lobbyists, including some employees, were working against the PIA as they did not want the organization to prosper. It could only be improved if unpopular decisions were taken, he added.

The AGP assured the court that Arshad Malik would take all the necessary steps if he was allowed to work, and he would leave the office immediately if ordered.

He said the government had to bear the deficit of national carrier. He had no personal interest that the existing CEO should remain on the post, and did not want to linger the issue. He requested the court to decide the matter at the earliest.

The AGP said illegal construction had been completely stopped over the CJP's order.

The chief justice said the city of Karachi had improved due to the efforts of many people for removing encroachments.

The court then allowed Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik to continue working as the PIA's CEO.

The CJP also summoned the office-bearers of the PIA CBA Union on the next date of hearing, besides ordering both the management and union to submit a business plan within a month.