Supreme Court Allows CDS Labour Union Referendum

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:02 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Capital Development Authority (CDA) labour union for holding referendum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Capital Development Authority (CDA) labour union for holding referendum.

A three-member SC bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by Aman Ullah group of CDA seeking holding elections to determine the Collective Bargaining Agent.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for CDA said that the CDA labor union referendum would be held on September 17.

He said that any reservations in the current case should be considered after the referendum.

The bench remarked that labour union's appeal would be heard after referendum on September 17.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned until first week of October.

