UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Allows Construction Company To Hire Counsel In Winder Dam Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

Supreme Court allows construction company to hire counsel in Winder Dam case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the private construction company to hire a counsel in Winder Dam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the private construction company to hire a counsel in Winder Dam case.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding construction of Winder Dam in Lasbeela, Balochistan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam said that the court could not stop the national project of dams added that stopping construction of the dam would increase its cost.

The CEO of a private construction company pleaded the court to grant four weeks time to hire a counsel in the matter.

Justice Mushir Alam said if the cost of the project increases, the company would have to pay.

Justice Qazi Amin said that stopping work on the dam would increase Rs 10 billion plan to Rs 50 billion.

He said that the auction process of the project should be transparent and warned that no one would be spared if the auction process went wrong.

He remarked unfortunately, only 60% of the total amount was spent on such projects.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till Wednesday.

The Balochistan High Court had ordered for open auction for the construction of the dam.

The Balochistan government had challenged the decision of the Balochistan High Court in the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Hearing Balochistan Supreme Court Company Dam Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Market cap of second market - listed companies ris ..

6 minutes ago

Halal economy estimated to worth $3.2 trillion by ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.