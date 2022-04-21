Supreme Court allows Czech Republic model to fly abroad in drug smuggling case

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 08:35 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Customs appeal and allowed Czech Republic model Tereza Hluskova for travelling abroad in drugs smuggling case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Customs appeal and allowed Czech Republic model Tereza Hluskova for travelling abroad in drugs smuggling case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the Customs appeal against acquittal of Tereza Hluskova.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz asked whether the heroin samples sent to the lab according to the law? Advocate Waqar A Sheikh counsel for the Customs said that the trial court had ruled that the delivery of samples was correct.

He said that the accused had purchased the ticket and would leave for abroad on April 23.

He pleaded the court to put the Czech model's name on the no flying list.

Justice Ijaz said that the court would only include the model's name on no fly list after it deemed it appropriate.

He said that Islamabad High Court's decision regarding acquittal of accused was correct.

Tereza Hluskova was sentenced to eight years and eight months in jail by a Sessions court in April 2019. She was arrested at Lahore airport for attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi on January 10, 2018. The court had acquitted her last year in November and was released from prison the same month.

