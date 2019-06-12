UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Allows Five Pcercent Annual Increase In Private Schools Tuition Fee

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:58 PM

Supreme Court allows five pcercent annual increase in private schools tuition fee

The Supreme Court while upholding a Sindh High Court (SHC) order that was passed earlier ruled on Wednesday that private schools can mount annual 5 percent in the tuition fee

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) The Supreme Court while upholding a Sindh High Court (SHC) order that was passed earlier ruled on Wednesday that private schools can mount annual 5 percent in the tuition fee.The apex court also withdrew an order passed by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar for private schools to reduce their tuition fee by 20pc last year.

The decision regarding decrease in the tuition fee was read by Justice Ijazur Rehman and Justice Faisal Arab who was part of the three-member bench hearing the case disagreed judgment.

The top court also barred the private schools administrations to retrieve the money as outstanding charges.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Sindh High Court Money Top Arab Court Mian Saqib Nisar

Recent Stories

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

5 minutes ago

DIG Operations gives away cash awards, commendatio ..

15 seconds ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

11 minutes ago

US Naval Commander calls of Naval Chief

19 seconds ago

Handsome amount earmarked in budget as subsidy for ..

21 seconds ago

Moldova's Parliament Endorses Composition of Deleg ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.