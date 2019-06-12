Supreme Court allows five pcercent annual increase in private schools tuition fee

The Supreme Court while upholding a Sindh High Court (SHC) order that was passed earlier ruled on Wednesday that private schools can mount annual 5 percent in the tuition fee

The decision regarding decrease in the tuition fee was read by Justice Ijazur Rehman and Justice Faisal Arab who was part of the three-member bench hearing the case disagreed judgment.

The top court also barred the private schools administrations to retrieve the money as outstanding charges.