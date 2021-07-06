Supreme Court allows Punjab govt appeal against payment of judicial allowance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Punjab government appeal and dismissed the contempt of court proceedings against it in Lahore High Court (LHC) over payment of judicial allowance to the judges of lower judiciary.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that these petitions were still pending in the high court and asked how could there be contempt of court? The judicial powers of the high court were for resolving disputes, he added.

He said that the arguments of the contempt of court petitioners were itself contempt of court. If this petitioner Shafiqur Rehman was a judge, then he should not upset the constitutional balance as under the constitution, the Chief Minister had immunity.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that the opponent parties were trying to influence the court proceedings.

On which, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the petition was contempt of court and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on those who were trying to influence the court proceedings. Judges also had immunity under Article 199 (5) and could not be dragged to the courts, he added.

On this occasion, the Supreme Court ruled that the August 8 notification to grant allowances to judges was still valid.

Justice Bandial said that the case was still pending in the High Court and he hoped that the high court would decide the case soon.