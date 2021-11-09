Supreme Court always takes step to protect minority rights; Chief Justice of Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had always taken steps to protect the rights of minorities and it would continue to do so in further as well.

The CJP expressed these views while addressing Diwali function at Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj Temple in Karak, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.

The Hindu community warmly welcomed the Chief Justice when he arrived to attend the ceremony and Bhoom Temple administration presented him a turban.

Digital Quran and other gifts were also presented to him.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed inaugurated the function by burning 'diya'. The representatives of hindu community briefed the Chief Justice about Diwali and the history of the temple.

Addressing the participants, the CJP congratulated the hindu community on Diwali.

He said according to the Constitution of Pakistan, the hindu community have the same rights as people of other religions.

The Chief Justice said, everyone love their holy place and no one had the authority to harm anyone's religious place.

He said that the Supreme Court assured all minorities regarding protection of their religious freedom.

He said that it was their duty under the Constitution of Pakistan to provide protection to minorities.

On the occasion, Patron in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and PTI leader Dr.

Ramesh Kumar in his address said that he was grateful to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking timely notice of the Karak incident.

The maintenance of temples was the Primary responsibility of the Evacuee Property Trust board, he added.

He said that if four other historic temples were opened in Pakistan, thousands of hindus would come and this would not only improve Pakistan's image in the world but also increase revenue.

He thanked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the steps taken for the Hindu community and other minorities living in Pakistan.

He said that attempts were made to spread negative propaganda and misrepresentation regarding the minorities living in Pakistan.

"We are going to hold a conference to dispel such a negative impression," he added.

He said that the the minorities in Pakistan are completely free and they are freely practicing their basic rights including educational and religious freedom.

He said that all segments must work together to prevent incidents that could harm the country's reputation.

Diwali was a religious festival organized by the Hindu community in Pakistan with the message that all minorities living in Pakistan had equal rights and could freely perform their religious duties and ceremonies, he added.

