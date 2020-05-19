Supreme Court announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays from May 22 to May 27.

According to the notification, the Supreme Court principal seat and provincial registries will remain closed for six days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The notification will apply to all registries, it added.