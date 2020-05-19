UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Announces Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Tue 19th May 2020

The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays from May 22 to May 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays from May 22 to May 27.

According to the notification, the Supreme Court principal seat and provincial registries will remain closed for six days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The notification will apply to all registries, it added.

