UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Announces Vacancies Of Law Clerks

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Supreme Court announces vacancies of Law Clerks

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced vacancies for the position of Law Clerk for a period of 1 year (extendable) commencing in October 2022 as part of the Supreme Court Law Clerkship Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced vacancies for the position of Law Clerk for a period of 1 year (extendable) commencing in October 2022 as part of the Supreme Court Law Clerkship Program.

The Supreme Court Law Clerkship Program aims to cultivate the next generation of lawyers and jurists of Pakistan by providing a unique opportunity for professional growth and unparalleled mentorship, said a press release here.

A law clerk (also called judicial law clerk or judicial associate) is a lawyer- typically a recent law graduate - who provides direct assistance to a judge. The position of a Supreme Court Law Clerk is internationally considered to be among the most prestigious in the field of law, grooming young lawyers to go on to succeed in their respective fields, and give back to their country.

The requirements and details of the position as well as instructions on how to apply are available on the Supreme Court website at this address: https://www.supremecourt.gov.pk/situation-vacant-law-clerk/ Interested candidates may apply after going through the job requirements and application instructions laid out therein.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 pm on 9th September 2022. For any further queries, please contact scplawclerks@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Lawyers Job Young May September October

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs early compl ..

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs early completion of development projects ..

2 minutes ago
 Students' delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Aut ..

Students' delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

2 minutes ago
 Moldova's Sandu Confirms Commitment to Peaceful Tr ..

Moldova's Sandu Confirms Commitment to Peaceful Transnistrian Settlement

2 minutes ago
 EU to Notify Russia of Visa Deal's Suspension At L ..

EU to Notify Russia of Visa Deal's Suspension At Least 48 Hours Before It Comes ..

2 minutes ago
 Three vaccine doses offer better protection from O ..

Three vaccine doses offer better protection from Omicron, claims study

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants time to PTI for submis ..

Islamabad High Court grants time to PTI for submission of documents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.