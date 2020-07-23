UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Announces Vacancies Of Law Clerks

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced vacancies of Law Clerks for a period of one Year commencing from October 2020 as part of the Supreme Court's Law Clerkship Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced vacancies of Law Clerks for a period of one Year commencing from October 2020 as part of the Supreme Court's Law Clerkship Programme.

The Law Clerkship Application Form and required qualifications / Terms and Conditions are mentioned in the advertisement available on the Supreme Court website www.

supremecourt.gov.pk. Interested candidates could apply after going through the advertisement. The deadlinefor submitting applications is 22 August 2020.

