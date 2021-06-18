UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Announces Vacancies Of Technical Interns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

Supreme Court announces vacancies of Technical Interns

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced vacancies of Technical interns (Software Developers and Network Technicians) for a period of 01 Year commencing in July/August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced vacancies of Technical interns (Software Developers and Network Technicians) for a period of 01 Year commencing in July/August 2021.

The Technical interns Application Form and required qualifications/Terms and Conditions are mentioned in the advertisement available on the Supreme Court website www.

supremecourt.gov.pk/careers.

Interested candidates could apply online after going through the advertisement. The deadline for submitting applications is June 27.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court June

Recent Stories

World Test Championship final starts with washed o ..

12 seconds ago

SESSI's benefits to be paid through mobile banking ..

13 seconds ago

Opposition's long speeches in parliament wasted na ..

15 seconds ago

Chief Minister seeks report on murder attempt

3 minutes ago

2 women, child among 4 dead in Canaries migrant bo ..

3 minutes ago

Canada, US Extend COVID-19 Border Restrictions Thr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.