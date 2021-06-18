Supreme Court announces vacancies of Technical Interns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced vacancies of Technical interns (Software Developers and Network Technicians) for a period of 01 Year commencing in July/August 2021.

The Technical interns Application Form and required qualifications/Terms and Conditions are mentioned in the advertisement available on the Supreme Court website www.

supremecourt.gov.pk/careers.

Interested candidates could apply online after going through the advertisement. The deadline for submitting applications is June 27.