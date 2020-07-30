UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Annuls Service Tribunal's Decision Over Restoration Of Police Clerk's Service

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:26 PM

Supreme Court annuls Service Tribunal's decision over restoration of police clerk's service

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside Service Tribunal's decision regarding restoration of Punjab police clerk Muhammad Hanif's service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside Service Tribunal's decision regarding restoration of Punjab police clerk Muhammad Hanif's service.

The court also ordered disciplinary action against Punjab Service Tribunal member Shahid Abdullah for reinstating fired police clerk who was dismissed over corruption charges.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case and directed Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Chaudhry to immediately inform the concerned authority about the decision.

The Punjab police had filed an appeal in the apex court against the decision of the Service Tribunal on reinstatement of Muhammad Hanif.

During the course of proceedings,Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed anger over the decision of the Service Tribunal and said the attitude of Member Punjab Service Tribunal Shahid Abdullah in a corruption case was not appropriate.

Member Punjab Service Tribunal did not seem to be fit for the job, he added. The chief justice said such decisions gave a wrong message to the people as such kind of decisions lowered the standard of justice, he added. He said such decisions had a detrimental effect on the quality of justice.

The court after hearing arguments annulled the Service Tribunal's decision and restored the decision regarding termination of Punjab police clerk.

The department had sacked police clerk Muhammad Hanif over corruption charges. Member Punjab Service Tribunal Shahid Abdullah had stated in the verdict that the crime of clerk Muhammad Hanif was not a serious one so he reinstated him.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court Police Punjab Job Court

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

21 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

1 hour ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.