Supreme Court appoints four amicus curiae in a case pertaining to poor investigation in drug cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed Director General of Punjab Forensic Laboratory Bilal Hassan Minto, and advocates Sohail Akhtar, Babar Sattar and Ansar Nawaz Mirza as amicus curiae in a suo moto notice case regarding poor investigation in drug cases.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case and issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the all four provincial advocates general.

The court also issued notices to the four provincial prosecutors general and the Prosecutor General of Anti Narcotics Force.

The court sought the opinion of judicial assistants on improving the investigation procedure and adjourned hearing of the case for two months.