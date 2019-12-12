Supreme Court approves plea for hearing seeking election petition in PB21 Qilla Abdullah

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has approved the plea seeking election petition in PB 21 Qilla Abdullah for hearing

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has approved the plea seeking election petition in PB 21 Qilla Abdullah for hearing.Court has issued notices to Election Commission and respondents.SC took up the case for hearing on Thursday.

SC bench presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing.Abdul Kahar had filed a plea in the election tribunal.Counsel of petitioner said that election tribunal dismissed the plea upon no confirmation.Court has approved the plea for hearing against the decision of tribunal.Justice Umar Atta Bandial remarked, "Explanation of electoral rules is necessary, we are issuing notice to ECP too and we will hear the case after holidays".