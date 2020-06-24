UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Asks AGP To Meet Dr Qadeer, Find Solution Of His Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday tasked Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed to meet Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and find a positive solution to the issue regarding to his free movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday tasked Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed to meet Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and find a positive solution to the issue regarding to his free movement.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the attorney general to arrange a meeting of the lawyers with Dr Qadeer.

Justice Faisal Arab said it was a matter of individual rights and national interest, and the media should also report it responsibly.

The attorney general suggested that the court should hear the stance of both parties in chamber.

Justice Yahya Afridi observed that an in-camera hearing in the chamber would not be appropriate.

It would be better that the government should sit with Dr Qadeer Khan to resolve the issue as the latter might want some concessions, he added.

He said there were some limitations of the government, and Dr Qadeer should consider them and inform the government about the facilities which he needed.

Advocate Taufiq Asif, counsel for Dr Qadeer, said his client was not allowed to meet his relatives and loved ones. He would play his positive part in this matter.

Justice Afridi said Dr Qadeer was a sensible man and if the talks were held with him the problem would be solved.

The AGP said Dr Qadeer Khan was a national hero and his services could not be ignored.

Later, the case was adjourned for three weeks.

