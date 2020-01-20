Supreme Court asks Ministry of Defence to submit copy of a military court decision

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Ministry of Defence to submit copy of a decision announced by the military court

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case filed by Sajida Parveen mother of a military court convict.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam addressing the Attorney General said that the case was pending since 2014 and asked under what law the copy of decision was not provided.

The Additional Attorney General said that according to Rule 130, the military court's decision was shown only to the lawyer.

Copy was not provided to the accused due to the sensitivity of the cases, he added.

He said that according to the law, the Army Chief could decide about the provision of copy of record in terror cases.

The court adjourns the case for 10 days, seeking a copy of the verdict without the witnesses and evidence appearing before the Ministry of Defence.