Supreme Court asks petitioner to argue over admissibility of case challenging 25th constitutional amendment

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday heard a case challenging 25th constitutional amendment and directed the petitioner to argue over admissibility of case on the next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday heard a case challenging 25th constitutional amendment and directed the petitioner to argue over admissibility of case on the next hearing.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

The 25th Amendment was passed by the parliament in May 2018 through which the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were merged in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. The petition was filed by elders and Maliks of the former tribal areas through Barrister Wasim Sajjad.

During the course of proceedings, the Federal and KP governments objected to the maintainability of the petition.

Additional Attorney General Sohail Mahmood said the petitioner would have to argue over maintainability of the petition.

Justice Bandial said the petitioner contended that the Jirga was not consulted over merger of FATA with KP.

According to Article 17, political rights fall under fundamental rights, he added.

The counsel for the petitioner said the sacrifices of the tribal people who voluntarily joined Pakistan could not be denied.

The KP advocate general said Article 246 had not been repealed. Under Article 247, the tribal areas could be removed from the list, he added.

He said the parliament would also be considered a Jirga and passed 25 constitutional amendment. The amendment protected all the rights of citizens, he added.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked the advocate general to submit the record of the debate in Parliament on the amendment.

The counsel said the court should sought response from the federal and provincial governments on the petition.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel to first argue if his case was admissible.