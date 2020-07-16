UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Asks PSM Management To Submit Concise Report On PSM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:29 PM

Supreme Court asks PSM management to submit concise report on PSM

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed annoyance over Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) administration and asked it to submit a concise report about the mills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed annoyance over Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) administration and asked it to submit a concise report about the mills.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case regarding promotions of PSM employees. During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice observed that the plan proposed for the steel mills was a disaster. The PSM could not fire all employees, he added.

The Additional Attorney General said that the cabinet did not even decide to fire all the employees of the steel mills.

The CJ said that if the employees were fired, there would be five thousand more cases.

The counsel for the Steel Mills stated that Rs 40 billion funds would be required for dismissal of employees and implementation of PSMs' public-private partnership decision.

The Additional Attorney General said that the steel mills would be run under a public-private partnership.

The chief justice said that the steel mill's management had to reinstate the sacked employees if it showed more vigilance.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the PSM management was planning to lay off its 95% of the employees and hire new employees on contract basis. At present, 320 cases of Steel Mills employees were pending in the high courts and 29 in the Supreme Court, he added.Later, the court adjourned the hearing for four weeks due to the illness of PSM employees lawyer Kamran Murtaza and sought a new report from Pakistan Steel Mills.

