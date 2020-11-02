UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Asks SCBA To Resolve Lawyers' Plots Quota

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:32 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday asked the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to resolve lawyers' plots quota on its own and said it would not suppose to intervene into the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday asked the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to resolve lawyers' plots quota on its own and said it would not suppose to intervene into the matter.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case filed by Ahmed Nawaz Chaudhry against the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) regarding allotment of the plot on lawyers' quota.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shahid Kamal, counsel for the petitioner, said plot in FGEHF Sector G-13 scheme was not available on merit.

Justice Bandial said it was an issue of the SCBA and court had no role in bar's issues.

Justice Yahya Afridi said it was not appropriate for the court to settle the bar issue. If there was any violation of law, then the court was available, he added.

The court directed the bar to settle the matter and disposed of the case.

