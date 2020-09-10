Supreme Court Bar Association election to be held on October 29

The annual election of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the term of 2020-21 will be held on October 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The annual election of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the term of 2020-21 will be held on October 29.

The Chairman Election Committee of SCBA here on Thursday issued details of the upcoming election, said a press release.

According to the election schedule last date of acquiring life membership and clearance of dues by regular Members is September 17.

The provisional list of eligible voters will be published by September 19 and objections could also be filed till September 23. The decision on objections would be announced on September 25 while the final list of members would be displayed on September 26, after which the regular election process would begin.

The nomination papers could be filed in the offices of SCBA from 8:30 a.

m. to 3:30 pm from October 3.

The scrutiny of nomination papers hearing of objection and decision thereonwill be on October 6. Lists of candidates would be issued on October 7. Filling of appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers will be on October 10. Hearing of appeals and decision there on October 16. Candidates can withdraw their candidature on October 17. The final list of candidates will be issued on October 19. Election will be held on October 29. Official counting of votes and notification will be issued on November 4.

Only those members will be entitled to vote in the election who are either life members or members who had cleared their dues. However, the members who do not have the Life Membership may have the option to acquire life membership by September 17, it added.