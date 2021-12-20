UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Bar Association Of Pakistan Condemns Killing Of A Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 01:57 PM

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan condemns killing of a lawyer

President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon on Monday condemned the killing of Omar Khitab Sherani Advocate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon on Monday condemned the killing of Omar Khitab Sherani Advocate.

Sherani was a familiar political figure of Awami National Party(ANP) and a contesting candidate against the seat of city mayor Dera-Ismail Khan, in current Local Government Polls of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

While condemning the heinous killing, the President said that this incident is not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate in-depth probe to identify the assailants and those found responsible must be brought to books quickly. He said that such acts of hooliganism in all its forms and manifestations must be nipped in the bud.

The President, and the Executive Committee have conveyed their heartfelt and sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Awami National Party Condemnation Family All Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, FAB to provide AED165 m ..

Emirates Development Bank, FAB to provide AED165 million revolving credit facili ..

14 minutes ago
 JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Ho ..

JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays - Tehran

1 minute ago
 Man arrested on charges of raping attempt daughter ..

Man arrested on charges of raping attempt daughter-in-law

1 minute ago
 Shopkeeper held for selling spurious pesticides

Shopkeeper held for selling spurious pesticides

1 minute ago
 Rape a "primary weapon" of Indian army in IIOJK; A ..

Rape a "primary weapon" of Indian army in IIOJK; Attendees in tears at Russell T ..

1 minute ago
 Junaid Safdar, his wife Ayesha Saif visit Lahore P ..

Junaid Safdar, his wife Ayesha Saif visit Lahore Polo Club to enjoy match

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.