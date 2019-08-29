Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan for convening international conference on Kashmir issue

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday while assuring full support to the government on Kashmir issue, called for convening international conference on the issue

Talking to reporters, Secretary SCBAP Azmat Ullah Ch.

said that the Association wanted to convene an international conference on Kashmir issue and asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to support for holding of conference.

He said that Indian Supreme Court was not hearing petitions on Kashmir because of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) threat.

Azmat said that basic aim to call conference is to decide on Articles 35 A and 370 by the jury.

He said a team of SCBAP would visit the Line of Control (LoC) on the illegal Indian action and to show solidarity with Kashmiris.