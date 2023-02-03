UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Bar Association Of Pakistan (SCBAP) To Observe Day Of Mourning On Saturday Over Peshawar Mosque Tragedy

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) to observe day of mourning on Saturday over Peshawar mosque tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Friday called upon the entire legal fraternity, including Federal and provincial bar councils, and high court and district bar associations to observe a day of mourning (Youm-e-Soug) on Saturday to show solidarity with the families of the Peshawar blast victims.

The appeal was made owing to the tragic rise in death toll of the Peshawar blast, which reached 102, and over 200 were injured.

The legal fraternity across the country was hereby requested to adhere to the mourning call and pray for those who laid down their lives in this tragic incident and stand in support of the bereaved families, a SCBAP notification reads.

SCBAP further called upon the government to take action against those responsible for such a tragic carnage and bring them to justice as quickly as possible.

