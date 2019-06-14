Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Strike call meets failure in Karachi

(@imziishan)

The lawyers community thwarted the strike call given by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in Karachi and they appeared in the courts as usual

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) The lawyers community thwarted the strike call given by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in Karachi and they appeared in the courts as usual.Sources said SCBA had announced to observe strike on the occasion of hearing of references against the judges in Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) but Lawyers action committee had thwarted the strike call.

Gulfaraz Khan of action committee broke the lock of city court foiling the strike call.

The hearing of the cases continued in the courts as per routine.