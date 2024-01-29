Supreme Court bars FIA from taking action against journalists

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against specific journalists in an issue pertaining to the malicious campaign against the judiciary on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against specific journalists in an issue pertaining to the malicious campaign against the judiciary on social media.

The court also sought a report from the federal government within two weeks regarding complaints of some journalists. The top court directed the Director General FIA to hold a meeting with journalists concerned and adjourned the case till Tuesday.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the suo-motu case about the FIA notices to journalists.

In its order, the court said it had been informed that the FIA had issued notices to some journalists for criticism over the judiciary. It said it was a right of every citizen and journalist to have criticism, adding actions shouldn’t be taken against them just for criticism.

It said that the Attorney General of Pakistan on behalf to government, has also assured that no action would be taken on the basis of criticism.

The court said that it has stopped the FIA to take actions against journalists to whom notices were served. It also directed the DG FIA to hold a meeting with the concern media men. The court inquired from the FIA officials that why the journalists has been summoned.

As per the order, the court sought report from federal government regarding incidents of torture against journalists within two weeks.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till tomorrow. It may be mentioned here that representatives of journalists’ organizations also appeared before the court during the hearing.