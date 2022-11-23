Supreme Court bars personal photos on public expense

The Supreme Court on Wednesday barred public office holders, including politicians, from affixing their photographs on public and government documents terming it a violation of their oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday barred public office holders, including politicians, from affixing their photographs on public and government documents terming it a violation of their oath.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa authored a five-page judgment while questioning affixing the photograph of then Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervez Elahi on the certificates of properties situated in a Rawalpindi katchi abadi.

According to the order, affixing one's own photograph on a public/government document projects personal interest, therefore, this was not permissible as it would violate one's oath of office. It was also not permissible to maneuver or honour oneself through one's subordinates, political associates or in a manner that may call for reciprocal favours.

"Paid servants of the State, constitutional office holders and politicians in government must not use their positions for personal, partisan or pecuniary gain. If someone Names a public/government place or property after themselves or affixes their own name or image on a public/government document, it was self-glorification, and if this was done by others, it would constitute obedience, flattery, nepotism and/or corruption," added the order.

A division bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah further noted that the apparent reason to portray the image of the chief minister, who was a politician, could only be to present him to the recipients of the certificates as their benefactor and thus cultivate in them a feeling of being beholden to him.

"If the said gentleman wanted to help the homeless, nothing prevented him from distributing his own property, and, if he did so, he would be at liberty to affix his photograph on the documents of title. Self-projection on public/government records and self-aggrandisement at public expense was not permissible," noted the court order.

The court also said that Pakistan was not a kingdom, principality or fiefdom in which the people are to be beholden to their rulers.

The judgment also said that to "name public/government properties and anything planned, developed and/or managed from public/government funds or to project oneself, as in the present case by getting one's photograph affixed on the sanads (certificates), violates the Constitution, undermines Pakistan's Islamic moorings, is without lawful authority, and, if one may add, is also in bad taste".

The court further directed its office to send copies of this order to the cabinet secretary, to all the chief secretaries of the provinces, and to the chief commissioner administrator of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to issue requisite notifications reminding government servants that they serve the people, and not individuals in government and that they must strictly abide by paragraphs 9 to 13 of this judgement.