Supreme Court bench refers APCMA review petition to the Chief Justice of Pakistan

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik on Thursday, referred the review petition of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturing Association (APCMA) to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A three-member bench of the apex court , headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik on Thursday, referred the review petition of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturing Association (APCMA) to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

During the course of proceedings, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik observed that the Chief Justice may not have the view of August 2019 decision.

Barrister Ali Zaffar counsel for All Pakistan Cement Manufacturing Association said that the industry has to pay Rs 6.5 billion extra due to suo moto notice in June 2018.

He said that there was a monopoly of Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT). PIBT was a private company while Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was a government company, he added.

He said that PIBT was charging Rs 1050 per tonnes from industries while KPT was receiving Rs 350 per tonne. Before suo moto notice, 90 percent of coal used to land on KPT, he added.

He said that a suo moto notice was taken over the issue of environmental pollution in June 2018. The decision was also made at 5:30 pm on the same day without notice to the parties, he added.

He said that if environmental pollution was a matter, direct delivery orders couldbe given instead of storing coal.

Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik asked Ali Zaffar that the court was not hearing his arguments as the matter has been referred to the Chief Justice.