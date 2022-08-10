UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Cancels Full Court Reference Schedule In Honour Of Justice Syed Sajjad Ali Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday canceled the full court reference scheduled in honour of Justice Syed Sajjad Ali Shah on August 11 (Thursday) had been canceled on the request of Hon'ble Judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday canceled the full court reference scheduled in honour of Justice Syed Sajjad Ali Shah on August 11 (Thursday) had been canceled on the request of Hon'ble Judge.

Moreover, farewell dinner in honour of the Hon'ble Judge has also been scaled down which shall now be held in Judges Colony on the request of Hon'ble Mr. Justice Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, said a notification issued by SC PR cell.

