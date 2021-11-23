UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Can't Interfere In High Court's Reserved Judgment In Plots Allotment Case: Justice Bandial

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:07 PM

Supreme Court can't interfere in high court's reserved judgment in plots allotment case: Justice Bandial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) during a case hearing regarding the allotment of plots to the bureaucrats and judiciary remarked that the apex court could not intervene in the reserved judgment of the high court.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case and disposed of the petitions filed against Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s intra-court order.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the IHC had reserved the decision on intra-court appeals.

He said the apex court could not interfere in the reserved judgment of the high court.

He said the victims had the right to appeal against the intra-court decision.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said victims could, if they wish, submit their written petitions to the high court before a reserved verdict was pronounced.

The counsel for housing authority said the high court also suspended the allotment of plots in the writ petition. The IHC used its suo moto power in the writ petition, he added.

He said the high court had not suo moto jurisdiction.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

