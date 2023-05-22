UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Clarifies It Didn't Provide Conveyance For Imran Khan's Appearance

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Supreme Court clarifies it didn't provide conveyance for Imran Khan's appearance

The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not provided conveyance for the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan before it, rather the Islamabad Police had arranged a vehicle in that regard as per the court's direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not provided conveyance for the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan before it, rather the Islamabad Police had arranged a vehicle in that regard as per the court's direction.

An SC news release stated: "Reference tweet by Mr Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Government of Pakistan dated 20.05.2023 regarding provision of an official Mercedes Staff car allegedly by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to transport Mr Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for his appearance at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, 11th May, 2023.

"By order dated 11th May, 2023 passed at 0330 pm, the Supreme Court had directed for the said person to be produced in court at 0430 pm. However, as reported by the Islamabad Police, the appearance was delayed to around 0615 pm for arranging his safe transportation to the court.

"It is hereby clarified that the Supreme Court does not provide conveyance for the appearance of any person before the court. In the instant case, the Islamabad Police had arranged the vehicle for transporting Mr.Imran Khan in compliance of the court's direction."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Police Ahsan Iqbal Vehicle Car Mercedes May Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

9 minutes ago
 10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tourism Website launched in China to prom ..

Pakistan Tourism Website launched in China to promote bilateral tourism

4 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer inaugurates NSU Muridke campus

Rana Tanveer inaugurates NSU Muridke campus

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council pays tribute to intellectual, histori ..

Arts Council pays tribute to intellectual, historian Gul Hassan Kalmati

5 minutes ago
 GB govt transforming schools into smart digital LM ..

GB govt transforming schools into smart digital LMS schools: CS GB

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.