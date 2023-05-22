The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not provided conveyance for the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan before it, rather the Islamabad Police had arranged a vehicle in that regard as per the court's direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not provided conveyance for the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan before it, rather the Islamabad Police had arranged a vehicle in that regard as per the court's direction.

An SC news release stated: "Reference tweet by Mr Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Government of Pakistan dated 20.05.2023 regarding provision of an official Mercedes Staff car allegedly by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to transport Mr Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for his appearance at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, 11th May, 2023.

"By order dated 11th May, 2023 passed at 0330 pm, the Supreme Court had directed for the said person to be produced in court at 0430 pm. However, as reported by the Islamabad Police, the appearance was delayed to around 0615 pm for arranging his safe transportation to the court.

"It is hereby clarified that the Supreme Court does not provide conveyance for the appearance of any person before the court. In the instant case, the Islamabad Police had arranged the vehicle for transporting Mr.Imran Khan in compliance of the court's direction."