Supreme Court Commission on Minorities reviews implementation of minorities' rights in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

The "One Man Commission" formulated under the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday visited the provincial capital and reviewed latest status of implementation in para 37 of minority rights judgment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The "One Man Commission" formulated under the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday visited the provincial capital and reviewed latest status of implementation in para 37 of minority rights judgment.

The review meeting was attended by Chairman One-Man Commission Dr Muhammad Suddle, MNA Ramish Kumar and advocate Supreme Court Saqib Jilani, said a press release issued here.

The commission was briefed by Secretary Auqaf Farukh Sair on the overall implementation of minority rights judgment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Auqaf in his briefing said that job quota for the minority has been increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent in KP. Similarly, he also highlighted measures taken for the security of the worship places of the minorities.

He said that relevant changes have been made in the curriculum of school and colleges in the province adding Rs 100 million were approved in year 2018-19 for the establishment of minorities graveyards in KP. In which additional 30 million allocated for the boundary walls.

The Commission also met with representatives of various minorities groups, visited Edwards College Peshawar and minorities worship places. In meeting with minorities representatives Dr Muhammad Shoaib discussed their issues.

The Commission chairman asked Secretary Auqaf to speed up the process of land acquisition for the minority's graveyard. He also asked the minority community to send their issues to Commission in written for redressal.

He also asked authorities to nominate a focal person, who can be reached for the redressal of issues. The Commission will submit its report to Supreme Court of Pakistan on the overall implementation on Supreme Court judgment The "One-Man Commission" was formulated on 8th January, 2019, under the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan, in view of Minority Rights Judgment.

The Commission is headed by Dr Muhammad Shoaib, while it is assisted by MNA Dr Ramish Kumar, Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas, and advocate Supreme Court Saqib Jilani.