Supreme Court Converts Death Sentence Of A Murder Accused Into Life Imprisonment

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:19 PM

The Supreme Court on Friday converted the death sentence of a murder accused into life imprisonment giving him benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday converted the death sentence of a murder accused into life imprisonment giving him benefit of doubt.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Muhammad Yousaf over murder of Waqas Anjum in 2007 in district Sialkot area. The Lahore High Court also maintained the trial court verdict.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case through videolink from SC Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that non-evidence weakened the prosecution's case. The post-mortem was also delayed by twelve hours, he added.

He observed that the victim was killed for Rs 2500 and a cell phone.

He remarked that the precautionary requirements begin when the evidence is not complete. In each case, the conviction is based on the evidence, he added.

He remarked that doubts arise on the non evidence and the benefit of the doubt always goes to the accused.

