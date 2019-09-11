UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Converts Death Sentence Of Murder Accused Into Life Imprisonment

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:26 PM

Supreme Court converts death sentence of murder accused into life imprisonment

The Supreme Court on Wednesday converted the death penalty of murder accused Saifullah into life imprisonment giving him benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday converted the death penalty of murder accused Saifullah into life imprisonment giving him benefit of doubt.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case through videolink from SC Lahore Registry.

The trial court had awarded death sentence to Saifullah for shooting to death his two brothers over a land dispute in Bhakkar district of Punjab.

The Lahore High Court had also endorsed the trial court's decision.

Saifullah and his brothers were involved in a dispute over distribution of the family's land. Accused Saifullah during the fight opened fire at a brother, when another tried to escape from the scene, he also fired over him.

His sister Naseem Bibi was also injured in the incident and later succumbed to her injuries in hospital after one month, a lawyer of the deceased told the court.

"Who was present in reconciliation between the two parties," chief justice Khosa asked.

A sister Zubaida and heirs of the deceased agreed to pardon the accused, the court was informed.

"The Indian law has been amended to make the reconciliation with heirs acceptable," Chief Justice Khosa observed. "The Supreme Court has also proposed the parliament for the same amendment in the law as Pakistan's law disallows this reconciliation," the chief justice said.

