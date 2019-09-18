Supreme Court converts death sentence of seven murder accused into 10 years imprisonment

Supreme Court Wednesday converted the death sentence of seven murder accused into 10-year imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Wednesday converted the death sentence of seven murder accused into 10-year imprisonment.

A trial court awarded capital punishment to seven accused while six accused were awarded life sentence over murder of two brothers in Sialkot in 2010. The high court also maintained the trial court verdict.

The incident took place in Sialkot in 2010 where an angry mob shot and killed two brothers Hafiz Muneeb and Hafiz Mughez by terming them bandits. The apex court also took suo moto notice over the incident.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad heard the case through video link from SC Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said two stories were made in this case and two FIRs were registered.

In first FIR injured persons were mentioned but in the second FIR no injured person was mentioned, he added. He said these are disadvantages of the suo moto notices.

He said the state had the power to punish in case of any crime. If people had captured the robbers, they did not have authority to punish them, he added.

He said violence could not be allowed at all in society. If courts released accused, people would get a license to torture, he added.

The court after hearing arguments converted death sentence of seven accused and life imprisonment of five to ten years imprisonment. Detailed judgment of case will be issued later.