UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Decides 1182 Cases During Last Four Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Supreme Court decides 1182 cases during last four months

The backlog of cases in Supreme Court of Pakistan had reduced by 1182 cases during the last four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The backlog of cases in Supreme Court of Pakistan had reduced by 1182 cases during the last four months.

According to the statistics issued by the Apex Court's Public Relation Officer (PRO) on Friday, the backlog of cases stood at 53,964 on 31st January, 2022 which had been reduced to 52,796 during the last four months.

A total of 6509 cases were instituted, in this Court, during the period from 1st February, 2022 to 31st May, 2022 while 7691 cases were disposed of during the same period.

Corresponding numbers for the same period for the year 2021 stood at 7603 and 3730 respectively showing an increase of 3873 cases in pendency.

The current strength of Judges, in Supreme Court, is 14, against sanctioned strength of 17, compared to 16 during the same period last year.

The Average disposal of cases per day was 96 against an Average Institution of 67 cases per day while the corresponding numbers for the previous year, during the same period, were 54 and 81 respectively.

Despite working at a strength of 14, the Average disposal per Judge, during the said period of four months, was 549 compared to 233 for the same period in the previous year.

From 31st December, 2013 onwards, the backlog/pending cases in this Court have increased from 20,517 to 53,560 on 31st December, 2021.

The Annual increase in pendency ranged between 1087 in the year 2014 to 7,203 in the year 2021.

The last four months have seen a decline in pending cases for the first time since 31st December, 2013.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Same January February May December From Court

Recent Stories

Marriott International Says to Suspend Operations ..

Marriott International Says to Suspend Operations in Russia

1 minute ago
 Firecracker dealer booked during crackdown

Firecracker dealer booked during crackdown

1 minute ago
 City Mayor condemns KP LGs (Amendment) Bill

City Mayor condemns KP LGs (Amendment) Bill

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court stops police from arresting S ..

Islamabad High Court stops police from arresting Sheikh Rasheed

1 minute ago
 Retailers imposed Rs 86,500 fine

Retailers imposed Rs 86,500 fine

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces guarantors of peace, securit ..

Pakistan armed forces guarantors of peace, security: Prime Minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.