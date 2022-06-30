Supreme Court decides 1504 cases in June

The pendency/ backlog of cases in Supreme Court of Pakistan had reduced by 1504 cases during the month of June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The pendency/ backlog of cases in Supreme Court of Pakistan had reduced by 1504 cases during the month of June.

According to the press release issued here on Thursday, the backlog of cases had been reduced to 51,581 during the month of June 2022.

As per statistics, a total of 1442 cases were instituted, during the period from 1st June, 2022 to 30th June, 2022 while 2946 cases were disposed of during the same period. The backlog on 30th June, 2022 remains 51,581 cases, reducing the pendency by 1504 cases. The current reduction in cases is higher than last five months reduction in the current year 2022.

During the summer spell the Judges, being cognizant of pendency and backlog of cases, remained committed to accelerate disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog. The Judges continued to hear the case in various benches by utilizing better case management strategies with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants.

Moreover, in the week commencing from 4th July to 8th July 2022 Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has constituted five benches at Principal Seat Islamabad to expedite the case hearings and clear the backlog. The same routine would be followed during the entire summer spell in current year.