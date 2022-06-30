UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Decides 1504 Cases In June

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Supreme Court decides 1504 cases in June

The pendency/ backlog of cases in Supreme Court of Pakistan had reduced by 1504 cases during the month of June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The pendency/ backlog of cases in Supreme Court of Pakistan had reduced by 1504 cases during the month of June.

According to the press release issued here on Thursday, the backlog of cases had been reduced to 51,581 during the month of June 2022.

As per statistics, a total of 1442 cases were instituted, during the period from 1st June, 2022 to 30th June, 2022 while 2946 cases were disposed of during the same period. The backlog on 30th June, 2022 remains 51,581 cases, reducing the pendency by 1504 cases. The current reduction in cases is higher than last five months reduction in the current year 2022.

During the summer spell the Judges, being cognizant of pendency and backlog of cases, remained committed to accelerate disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog. The Judges continued to hear the case in various benches by utilizing better case management strategies with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants.

Moreover, in the week commencing from 4th July to 8th July 2022 Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has constituted five benches at Principal Seat Islamabad to expedite the case hearings and clear the backlog. The same routine would be followed during the entire summer spell in current year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Same June July From

Recent Stories

Abdul Qadir Patel distributes regularization lette ..

Abdul Qadir Patel distributes regularization letters to FDI employees

2 minutes ago
 Nizam appeals people to vote for PPP candidates in ..

Nizam appeals people to vote for PPP candidates in LG election

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers narcotics; arrests four accused

ANF recovers narcotics; arrests four accused

2 minutes ago
 Second sub-national Polio vaccination drive contin ..

Second sub-national Polio vaccination drive continues

2 minutes ago
 59 criminals arrested during crackdown

59 criminals arrested during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Champ ..

Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Championship

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.