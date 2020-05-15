UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Decides To Revisit Out-of-turn Promotion, Deputation Judgment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

Supreme Court decides to revisit out-of-turn promotion, deputation judgment

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday decided to revisit out-of-turn anticipated promotion in the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday decided to revisit out-of-turn anticipated promotion in the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Punjab.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court stated that the Supreme Court's larger bench would review the court's decision on out-of-turn promotion, deputation judgment.

The decision was taken by the Chief Justice during the hearing of the appeal filed by Punjab government against anticipated promotion of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Punjab, Tanveer Ahmed.

The Supreme Court suspended service tribunal's decision to give anticipated promotion to DSP Tanveer Ahmed.

The Chief Justice said there was no monarchy in the courts. Court decisions on promotions of government employees seemed to be a royal decree, he added.

He said courts had to decide according to the constitution and law.

He said rights of government employees were discussed in the decisions of the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice asked what were the rights of government employees? The Chief Justice said the rights of government employees were dealt with under the Civil Servants Act.

The court allowed the Punjab government's appeal against the decision of the service tribunal.

The service tribunal had decided to give an anticipated promotion to DSP Tanveer Ahmed. The Punjab governmenthad challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Government Court

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry says Moody's report not downgrade ..

12 minutes ago

‘Learn to live with Coronavirus for sometimes as ..

16 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan announces partial restoration ..

56 seconds ago

Greece Assumes Chairmanship of Council of Europe C ..

58 seconds ago

German Energy Ministry Declines to Comment on Nord ..

1 minute ago

Britain, EU in post-Brexit trade talks stalemate

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.