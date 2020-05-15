Supreme Court decides to revisit out-of-turn promotion, deputation judgment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday decided to revisit out-of-turn anticipated promotion in the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Punjab.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court stated that the Supreme Court's larger bench would review the court's decision on out-of-turn promotion, deputation judgment.

The decision was taken by the Chief Justice during the hearing of the appeal filed by Punjab government against anticipated promotion of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Punjab, Tanveer Ahmed.

The Supreme Court suspended service tribunal's decision to give anticipated promotion to DSP Tanveer Ahmed.

The Chief Justice said there was no monarchy in the courts. Court decisions on promotions of government employees seemed to be a royal decree, he added.

He said courts had to decide according to the constitution and law.

He said rights of government employees were discussed in the decisions of the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice asked what were the rights of government employees? The Chief Justice said the rights of government employees were dealt with under the Civil Servants Act.

The court allowed the Punjab government's appeal against the decision of the service tribunal.

The service tribunal had decided to give an anticipated promotion to DSP Tanveer Ahmed. The Punjab governmenthad challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.