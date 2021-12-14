Supreme Court decision on review petitions of sacked employees expected on Wednesday

The decision of the Supreme Court on review petitions of the sacked employees, who were reinstated through Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act (SERA) 2010, was expected on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The decision of the Supreme Court on review petitions of the sacked employees, who were reinstated through Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act (SERA) 2010, was expected on Wednesday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the review petitions filed by the Federal government and sacked employees against judgment declaring SERA ultra vires of the Constitution.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said each case was different regardless of the facts. "We have to look at Article 25 to ensure that appointments were made in accordance with the law," he remarked.

He asked whether all the legal requirements for appointments been met? The issue of appointments was also linked to the use of public funds, he added.

He observed that previously government was opposing the Act but now it was supporting the Act.

He said the Attorney General had stated that if the same case had come up in 2010, he would have opposed the reinstatement of the employees.

He said the government could give relief to employees through the Parliament. Employees served ten years after the Act, he added.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure transparency in the appointments.

The Attorney General said he could not held meeting with the prime minister on the matter of different suggestions.

He said he would argue in the case after discussing proposals with the prime minister.

Advocate Raza Rabbani, counsel for the sacked employees of Intelligence Bureau (IB), said they could give relief to the sacked employees even against the decision of the SC.

Justice Bandial remarked that might be you (Rabbani) were right that employees had been politically victimized, but two wrongs could not make one right.

He asked could society move forward without the rule of law? Contract employees fired in 1999 were reinstated and made permanent by the 2010 Act, he added.

Raza Rabbani said a society could not function without the rule of law. The SC should consider the situation in which the Ordinance to restore sacked employees was introduced, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin said Employee Reinstatement Law was not a French Revolution. He asked Rabbani to argue on constitutional legal aspects rather than political issues.

Justice Bandial asked why employees were not recruited on permanent basis during 1993 to 1996. All the mistakes were of the then government, he added.

He said this was exactly what happened to those who were recruited on contract.

He observed that attempts were made in 2010 to wash away the stain of their mistake with the money of the state and the people. Elite control was everywhere in the country and elite was not the name of personalities but the whole class, he added.

He said the court would discuss the legal aspect, not the political one. "We also have sympathy for the employees but are bound by the law," he said and added that what was supposed to be done in 1993 was done in 2010.

He said political choices could be for Parliament, not for the courts.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday.