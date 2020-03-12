UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Declares Executive Officer Cantonment Board's Property Tax Authority Illegal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:51 PM

Supreme Court declares executive officer cantonment board's property tax authority illegal

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the Executive Officer cantonment board's jurisdiction for imposition of property tax as unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the Executive Officer cantonment board's jurisdiction for imposition of property tax as unconstitutional.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding receiving of property tax by the Cantonment Boards as per its estimate.

The buyers had challenged Property Tax determination authority of Executive Officer Cantonment Board. The Lahore High Court and the Peshawar High Court gave the decision in favor of the buyers. Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah and Abbottabad boards had challenged the LHC and PHC decisions in the apex court.

During the course of proceedings, the court remarked that the executive officer's authority for imposition of property tax was unconstitutional.

The bench stated that it was the Deputy Commissioner's authority to determine the property tax according to Article 177 of the Constitution.

The court remarked that the tax on immoveable property could only be charged according to the price fixed by the DC.

The counsel for Cantonment Board said that the executive officer had the authority to determine the tax in the cantonment areas.

He pleaded the court to suspend high court's verdict regarding DC's power to determine the property tax.

The court said that the provincial government and cantonment boards should resolve conflicts with consensus.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Lahore High Court Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Rawalpindi Price Government Arab Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

37 minutes ago

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

1 hour ago

Dawat-e-Islami delegation calls on FM Qureshi

1 minute ago

Supreme Court gives last chance to father for prod ..

1 minute ago

Cabinet approves wheat procurement campaign, revie ..

1 minute ago

Task force expresses resolve to show zero toleranc ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.