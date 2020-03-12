The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the Executive Officer cantonment board's jurisdiction for imposition of property tax as unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the Executive Officer cantonment board's jurisdiction for imposition of property tax as unconstitutional.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding receiving of property tax by the Cantonment Boards as per its estimate.

The buyers had challenged Property Tax determination authority of Executive Officer Cantonment Board. The Lahore High Court and the Peshawar High Court gave the decision in favor of the buyers. Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah and Abbottabad boards had challenged the LHC and PHC decisions in the apex court.

During the course of proceedings, the court remarked that the executive officer's authority for imposition of property tax was unconstitutional.

The bench stated that it was the Deputy Commissioner's authority to determine the property tax according to Article 177 of the Constitution.

The court remarked that the tax on immoveable property could only be charged according to the price fixed by the DC.

The counsel for Cantonment Board said that the executive officer had the authority to determine the tax in the cantonment areas.

He pleaded the court to suspend high court's verdict regarding DC's power to determine the property tax.

The court said that the provincial government and cantonment boards should resolve conflicts with consensus.