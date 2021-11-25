Supreme Court directs AAG to submit details regarding recovery of a missing person

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Additional Attorney General to submit details after obtaining from the Missing Persons Commission regarding recovery of missing person Naveed Butt.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that this was a case of human life. He also cited a newspaper report about the missing person. According to the news published in a newspaper, five people were killed in Afghanistan, including Naveed Butt, he added.

He said that some persons used to go to Afghanistan during the Afghan Jihad. Petitioner's husband went missing on May 11, 2012 and she claimed that her husband was picked up, he added.

He said that the petitioner had approached other forums including the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court also disposed of the matter by referring it to the Commission, he added.

He said that security agencies had also stated in their replies that they had not picked up the missing person. The Missing Persons Commission was not a party before the court, he added.

The counsel for the petitioner alleged that petitioner's husband had been picked up adding the newspaper failed to verify the news in court.

He said that the Missing Persons Commission had also termed the newspaper report as fake news.

The court directed the Attorney General to provide details from the Missing Persons Commission and asked the Additional Attorney General to state what action Missing Persons Commission had taken over the matter.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.