Supreme Court directs accountability court to submit report in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):The Supreme Court on Monday while hearing the bail pleas filed by accused Umair and Hussain Lawai directed the accountability court to submit progress report in fake bank accounts/money laundering case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the trial court to submit details of the reference along with list of witnesses.

The bench asked how many witnesses statements had been recorded in Muhammad Umair's case and how many were pending? The NAB prosecutor said that the accused had acknowledged his accounts.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that the current case did not appear to be based on merit.

He asked the petitioner, it would be better to try to seek bail over the delay in the trial. If the accountability court needed more time to complete the trial, bail could be granted, he added.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.