Supreme Court Directs Accountability Courts To Hear Corruption Cases On Daily Basis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:45 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the accountability courts across the country to hear corruption cases on a daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the accountability courts across the country to hear corruption cases on a daily basis.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing Lakhra Coal Power Plant corruption case directed the accountability courts to not delay the trial of pending references.

No accountability court of the country should delay trial unnecessarily and all NAB cases should be heard and decided soon, he added.

He said that the the NAB and the prosecution should ensure the presence of all witnesses.

The court directed the Chairman NAB to take departmental action against the officers and personnel responsible for delay in trial of cases.

The trial of Gohar, accused in Lakhra Power Plant corruption case, will be held on October 31, it added.

The court directed that statements of prosecution witnesses should be recorded by October 31. The court also directed that accused Goharullah's trial to be completed in a week.

The bench directed the Accountability Court Karachi to send a progress report to the Registrar of the Supreme Court.Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

