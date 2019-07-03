UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Directs Accused To Pay Rs70 Million Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:17 PM

Supreme Court directs accused to pay Rs70 million fine

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the accused Ali Abbas Nasir held for taking loan from a bank on forged documents to pay Rs70 million fine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the accused Ali Abbas Nasir held for taking loan from a bank on forged documents to pay Rs70 million fine.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case and end the remaining sentence of accused Ali Abbas Nasir.

During the course of proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that accused Ali Abbas Nasir got Rs90 million loan from a private bank on forged documents in the year 2003.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan asked how banks gave loan on fake documents.

The NAB prosecutor said that two bank employees were also involved in loan lending.

The Chief Justice remarked that the court would determine whether documents were fake or not.

The NAB prosecutor said that the bank officials had admitted that there was a mistake on their side.

He said that the Accountability Court awarded four years sentence and imposedRs70 million fine to Ali Abbas Nasir in 2011. The high court maintained the Accountability Court verdict in 2017.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Loan Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Fine Bank Nasir 2017 Afridi From Million Court

Recent Stories

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

13 minutes ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

17 minutes ago

Putin-Conte Agenda May Include Economy, G8, Intern ..

17 minutes ago

French Firemen Demand Exemption From Non-Urgent Mi ..

17 minutes ago

French Firefighters Pledge Summer-Long Strike Will ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Publishes List of Submers ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.