Supreme Court directs accused to pay Rs70 million fine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the accused Ali Abbas Nasir held for taking loan from a bank on forged documents to pay Rs70 million fine.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case and end the remaining sentence of accused Ali Abbas Nasir.

During the course of proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that accused Ali Abbas Nasir got Rs90 million loan from a private bank on forged documents in the year 2003.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan asked how banks gave loan on fake documents.

The NAB prosecutor said that two bank employees were also involved in loan lending.

The Chief Justice remarked that the court would determine whether documents were fake or not.

The NAB prosecutor said that the bank officials had admitted that there was a mistake on their side.

He said that the Accountability Court awarded four years sentence and imposedRs70 million fine to Ali Abbas Nasir in 2011. The high court maintained the Accountability Court verdict in 2017.