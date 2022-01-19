UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs AGP To Submit Written Submissions Regarding Ghee/cooking Oil Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:10 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Competition Commission of Pakistan and concerned parties to submit written submissions regarding pricing of ghee/cooking oil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Competition Commission of Pakistan and concerned parties to submit written submissions regarding pricing of ghee/cooking oil.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case filed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against Dalda Foods Limited Karachi regarding excessive pricing of Ghee/Cooking oil.

During the course of proceedings, the Attorney General said that this was a very important case regarding the powers of regulators. The Competition Commission had issued notices to the company owners on the rise in prices of ghee and coking oil, he added.

He said that a company filed petition against the commission's notice. The Supreme Court should set guidelines on the powers of all regulatory bodies in which the rights of company owners and consumers were protected, he added.

He said that the guidelines should clarify the regulatory and judicial powers. Litigation against regulators' decisions also stopped revenue, he added.

The bench accepted the AGP plea and adjourned hearing of the case till March.

On previous hearing, the apex court had suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) order regarding stoppage of inquiry against ghee/cooking oil manufacturers.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui counsel for the CCP had said that the Prime Minister's citizen portal received a complaint about the increase in food prices. Upon receiving compliant, Competition commission launched inquiry against 117 mills, he added.

He said that the CCP also wrote letters to 117 ghee mills and sought information regarding complaints.

The CCP after receiving response of its letter initiated inquiry against ghee mills over excessive prices, he added.

The counsel for CCP said that inquiries against ghee mills had been stopped following the order of Lahore High Court.

He said that all inquiries were pending due to LHC order.

Justice Bandial asked the CCP to continue its inquiry and suspended the LHC order. The Competition Commission should use its powers to investigate against the mills, he added.

He said that there were some shortcomings in the LHC order which needed to be clarified.

