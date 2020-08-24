Supreme Court directs BHC to review matter regarding buildings higher than 30 feet

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to review the matter of taking action against buildings higher than 30 feet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to review the matter of taking action against buildings higher than 30 feet.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani counsel for the private hospital said a hearing was held in the high court on August 18, in which his client was made a party.

He said the high court took action on a news item published in newspapers and decided the case without hearing his client.

He said the SC ruled in 2014 that the high court could not take suo moto action.There were many buildings over thirty feet high, he said adding the high court's own building was more than fifty feet high.

Later, the court directed the BHC to review the matter and disposed of the case.