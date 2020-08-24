UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Directs BHC To Review Matter Regarding Buildings Higher Than 30 Feet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:24 PM

Supreme Court directs BHC to review matter regarding buildings higher than 30 feet

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to review the matter of taking action against buildings higher than 30 feet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to review the matter of taking action against buildings higher than 30 feet.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani counsel for the private hospital said a hearing was held in the high court on August 18, in which his client was made a party.

He said the high court took action on a news item published in newspapers and decided the case without hearing his client.

He said the SC ruled in 2014 that the high court could not take suo moto action.There were many buildings over thirty feet high, he said adding the high court's own building was more than fifty feet high.

Later, the court directed the BHC to review the matter and disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Balochistan Supreme Court August Court

Recent Stories

Control room setup for ensuring Muharram Security

2 minutes ago

Cruyff inspiration for new Barca boss Koeman

2 minutes ago

Redundancy looms for players at crisis-hit second- ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Pir Tariq Ahmed S ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Maas Next Normandy Four ..

6 minutes ago

Paris Police Ban All Mass Gatherings in French Cap ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.