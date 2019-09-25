Supreme Court directs BHC to review regularisation of SKBZ Hospital sanitary workers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to review the matter regarding regularisation of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed (SKBZ) Hospital's sanitary workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to review the matter regarding regularisation of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed (SKBZ) Hospital's sanitary workers.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that hundreds of employees were recruited where only ten were needed and likewise, there were only two employees where 500 were required.

He said all the state institutions had been damaged because of improper hiring process. The country was running on ad hoc basis. The problems arose due to political recruitments, he added.

Justice Gulzar observed that the cabinet also ratified political recruitments, which had put the court in trouble.

The state prosecutor said the hospital administration had regularized the services of 13 sanitary staff while the case of other 36 employees was pending in the court.

The Punjab government's counsel said all the employees were not government servants as they were hired by a contractor.

He said the provincial government had objected to the jurisdiction of Service Tribunal.

The court after hearing arguments suspended the regularisation of employees and directed the Balochistan High Court to review the matter.