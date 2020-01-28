UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs CDA For Payment To 92 Affectees Of F-11 Bekha Syedan

Supreme Court directs CDA for payment to 92 affectees of F-11 Bekha Syedan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for payment to 92 affectees of Islamabad's sector F-11 Bekha Syedan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case related to payment of compensation amount victims of F-11 Bekha Syedan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the CDA to pay claims to the victims which had been verified by the commission.

He said the high court shall decide the case of the remaining victims in accordance with the law. He asked whether this case was over yet or not? The counsel for the affectees said this case pending since 2009. He said the NAB had also filed six references in this matter.

The counsel for the CDA said the NAB had arrested 25 CDA officers.

The counsel for the affectees said the high court had constituted commission on the matter. The commission confirmed the claim of 92 victims, but the CDA was not paying those claims, he added.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan said if the commission was formed by the high court, then the relevant forum was the high court.

The CDA counsel said the commission did not recommend payment of compensation to all victims. The commission confirmed the claim of 92 out of the 505 victims, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the CDA to gave money to those who had been confirmed by the commission.

Later, the Supreme Court disposed of the case over pending in the high court.

