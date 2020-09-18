Supreme Court directs CDA to submit report about provision of gas connections in E-11

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit report regarding provision of sui gas connections in capital's E-11 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit report regarding provision of sui gas connections in capital's E-11 sector.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case filed by Abdul Rashid, a resident of Sector E-11 against the non-supply of gas.

During the course of proceedings, the Chairman CDA appeared before the court and said that gas connections could not be established in some areas due to unavailability of funds.

Justice Mushir Alam said that gas and water were basic necessities and state was responsible for supplying.

The Chairman CDA said that the civic body now had enough funds and it would provide gas connections in all sectors.

The court directed the Chairman CDA to submit report and adjourned hearing of the case for one week.