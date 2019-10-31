Supreme Court directs centre, provinces to submit reports on LHWs jobs regularization

Supreme Court Thursday directed the federal and provincial governments and the law officer of Azad Kashmir to submit reports regarding regularizing services of lady health workers (LHWs) within two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Thursday directed the Federal and provincial governments and the law officer of Azad Kashmir to submit reports regarding regularizing services of lady health workers (LHWs) within two weeks.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case filed by Bushra Arain regarding LHWs regularization.

During the course of proceedings, Bushra Arain said the court order regarding regularization of LHWs has not been followed despite passing several months.

She said they are not being given privileges, whereas the LHWs have been called on their duties at nights.

On which, Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned that what work LHWs have to do at nights.

To which Dr Zulfiqar told the court that there is no such thing and court can order inquiry into the matter.

Justice Gulzar pointing to a health officer present in the court said, "We register an FIR after suspending you and then carry out inquiry of the matter."The court after hearing arguments sought detailed report regarding making the job of LHWs permanent.

The court also summoned co-coordinator Sindh Dr Zulfiqar Dharrejo over allegations of calling the lady health workers at nights after their duty timings.